Three Galway students are cutting people’s grass in exchange for hugs

Three young students from Galway city have started a service of cutting people’s grass in exchange for hugs.

Off school for the summer, Jack, Dominik and Eoin decided to fill their time giving back to the people of the city by cutting the lawns of the retired, disabled, unwell or getting treatment and single parent's for free.

What’s the catch I hear you ask?

None, nada, nothing - even hugs “are optional but welcome”.

Their Facebook page, Grass Cut For Hugs (complete with fancy logo) was only launched a few days ago and they’ve already clocked up over 1,300 likes.

The post in full reads:

We are 3 young students - Jack, Dominik and Eoin, if you are: 1. Retired 2. Disabled 3. Unwell or getting treatment 4. A single parent or have a friend, neighbour or family member who is, then contact us and we will come and cut your grass for FREE, the service is available for the rest of the summer serving people in Galway city. You can call us on 085 8315134 or email us grasscutforhugs@gmail.com or find and message us on Messenger. Thanks Jack, Dominik & Eoin - Hugs are optional but welcome

Well done, lads.