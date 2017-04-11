Three cuddly toys are helping to console this grieving dog after she lost all of her puppies
Photos of a grieving dog have gone viral after her owner posted the pictures to Twitter along with a heartbreaking story.
Xavier Hernandez wrote: “So my dog was pregnant and she lost all of her puppies so my mom bought her these toys and she thinks they’re her puppies.”
The post garnered over 34k likes and 16k retweets along with messages from people across the world whose hearts have broken after learning about the poor dog.
@xXxavierH21 pic.twitter.com/em3UUGCqrp— Liz Finnegan (@TheGingerarchy) April 7, 2017
@xXxavierH21 pic.twitter.com/eY7js0qjXS— cristina (@cristyrmrz) April 5, 2017
@xXxavierH21 pic.twitter.com/Zl9ejlmvb5— Stargirl ⚡️ (@sofialozano_) April 5, 2017
But it’s not all doom and gloom, Twinkle is apparently “feeling better” and is grateful for all the support.
Twinkle is feeling better♥️— xXx (@xXxavierH21) April 10, 2017
Just wanted to keep you guys updated & to also say thank all of you for your support and care, means the world. pic.twitter.com/mrAvAcbMnj
