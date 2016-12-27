Thousands of people turned up to this Mexican teen's birthday party after her invitiation went viral

Thousands of people turned up to a party celebrating a teenager’s 15th birthday after her invitation accidentally went viral.

Rubi Ibarra, from the village of La Joya in Mexico, threw her Quinceanara – a traditional coming of age party – on Monday, but couldn’t have imagined how it would end.

Rubi’s party caught the attention of thousands at the beginning of December after her dad’s video invitation was posted to Facebook.

After giving everyone a taste of what was to come – including the food, array of local bands and horse races – he ended the message saying: “Hereby everyone is cordially invited”.

Sadly a man, 66, was reportedly killed at the party after stepping into the path of a horse, according to the BBC. He was thought to have owned one of the horses competing in the amateur race.