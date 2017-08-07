Those bell-ringing cats are back and this time they’ve got a keyboard
The internet is awash with famous cats, but possibly none more talented than those that belong to Japanese-speaking Twitter user @b_ru_ru.
The cats first won fame through videos of them ringing bells to receive food, but have also apparently mastered the Japanese board game Shogi – and are now seemingly on to the next thing.
Here they are, paws primed and ready to make some sweet, sweet music.
ねこピアニスト pic.twitter.com/Vs3hP55Hbh— ねこナビ編集部 (@b_ru_ru) August 5, 2017
Okay, so maybe the music wasn’t that sweet – and the experience didn’t seem to keep their attention for as long as some of their other endeavours. But we’ll blame that on the lack of snacks involved.
People have still been enjoying the tunes.
@Mia_Dannie look at this masterpiece! 😊👏 xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx— BigTony (@BigTony015) August 5, 2017
OMGosh the bell ringers play the piano too 😹@HannaMordoh @HeidiVoight @TedKoppyNBC @GeneralCattis @MekongTwiggy @HarryCatPurrs https://t.co/iQm3EDQ9Dy— Lyndon Evans (@LyndonEvansCT) August 5, 2017
Although some think they’ve spotted potential difficulties between the pair.
This is how it started to go wrong for Lennon & McCartney. https://t.co/xmhoQHPM5u— M_Cherry_315Ⓥ (@M_Cherry_315) August 5, 2017
Or a melody-led cry for help.
Translation: "Help! We are being held prisoner & made to perform ignominious acts for two-legged voyeurs." https://t.co/CjZQhlSWte— Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) August 5, 2017
The cats are best-known for their ability to ring bells to summon food.
横に並んで注文 pic.twitter.com/lQYeyfnsMC— ねこナビ編集部 (@b_ru_ru) March 30, 2017
And then their human decided to add hats to the equation.
猫のおまわりさん pic.twitter.com/JMUYe6AWvR— ねこナビ編集部 (@b_ru_ru) July 15, 2017
Hats of every kind.
スイカ#ねこフルーツちゃん pic.twitter.com/tNzhxcNumy— ねこナビ編集部 (@b_ru_ru) June 22, 2017
うさぎ pic.twitter.com/X5eU9PkAjU— ねこナビ編集部 (@b_ru_ru) July 1, 2017
As if that wasn’t enough, there are real warning signs that this pair could one day be capable of raising a cat army – placing the human race in servitude to them for the rest of time.
ねこ棋士 pic.twitter.com/AVei1PUDVR— ねこナビ編集部 (@b_ru_ru) July 3, 2017
Stay tuned for the *inevitably best-selling* album they’ll one day put out.
