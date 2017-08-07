Those bell-ringing cats are back and this time they’ve got a keyboard

The internet is awash with famous cats, but possibly none more talented than those that belong to Japanese-speaking Twitter user @b_ru_ru.

The cats first won fame through videos of them ringing bells to receive food, but have also apparently mastered the Japanese board game Shogi – and are now seemingly on to the next thing.

Here they are, paws primed and ready to make some sweet, sweet music.

Okay, so maybe the music wasn’t that sweet – and the experience didn’t seem to keep their attention for as long as some of their other endeavours. But we’ll blame that on the lack of snacks involved.

People have still been enjoying the tunes.

@Mia_Dannie look at this masterpiece! 😊👏 xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx — BigTony (@BigTony015) August 5, 2017

Although some think they’ve spotted potential difficulties between the pair.

This is how it started to go wrong for Lennon & McCartney. https://t.co/xmhoQHPM5u — M_Cherry_315Ⓥ (@M_Cherry_315) August 5, 2017

Or a melody-led cry for help.

Translation: "Help! We are being held prisoner & made to perform ignominious acts for two-legged voyeurs." https://t.co/CjZQhlSWte — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) August 5, 2017

The cats are best-known for their ability to ring bells to summon food.

And then their human decided to add hats to the equation.

Hats of every kind.

As if that wasn’t enough, there are real warning signs that this pair could one day be capable of raising a cat army – placing the human race in servitude to them for the rest of time.

Stay tuned for the *inevitably best-selling* album they’ll one day put out.