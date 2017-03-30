This youth centre brought childhood favourite Hungry Hippos to life and we really wanna play

A youth centre has brought childhood favourite Hungry Hippos to life using skateboards, baskets and a collection of colourful plastic balls.

The Kingdom Celebration Centre in Maryland hosted an event for teens, inviting them to gather at the church and share food, talk life and, of course, play nostalgic games they enjoyed as a child.

Youth Pastor Reuel Williams, at the Kingdom Celebration Centre, said: “Fun in general is a help to kids in our current social climate. We find that teenagers are so much more stressed and angry in this generation. They are dealing with a lot more than we did. It helps them to be able to let down their guard and have fun.

“In addition, prior to that game the kids were kind of closed off to each other. Everyone was hanging with only the people they knew. Once we split them up into teams and they had to work together, they let down their guard and formed new relationships. It was awesome.”