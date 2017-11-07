This year’s M&S Christmas advert stars a very familiar face

The battle of the Christmas ads have officially begun.

Last week, British supermarket ASDA were the first to officially debut their Christmas campaign on UK television and since then they’ve caused a domino effect.

Yesterday UK retailers John Lewis, who are probably most famous for their Christmas campaign here in Ireland, shared a sneak peek of their 2017 ad on Twitter under the handle @Underthebed.

And today, we give you Marks & Spencers - an ad starring a very familiar face.

It’s only Paddington Bear.

The advert, Paddington and the Christmas Visitor, sees the duffle-coat-wearing bear inadvertently save Christmas for his neighbours.

Mistaking a red-coat wearing burglar for Santa, Paddington helps him return all of the pinched presents back to where they belong.

The advert ties in with the launch of the new Paddington movie, which is to be released in the Ireland in November.