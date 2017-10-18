This wrestler gave a doll of herself to her baby daughter and it’s the cutest thing ever
When a WWE wrestler gave a doll of herself to her baby daughter, the result was something rather adorable.
Brie Bella, real name Brianna Danielson, handed the WWE Superstars Fashion Doll to her daughter Birdie, who appears to have taken a liking to her mother’s depiction.
Well, that’s a slightly ridiculous amount of cuteness.
“It’s such a thrilling feeling,” said Brie, who is part of a Superstar double act on WWE with her sister Stephanie Garcia-Colace as Brie and Nikki Bella.
“It was crazy enough when I heard they were making these Superstar dolls, that alone was mind blowing, but to now physically see my daughter playing with it, it was something I never thought would happen.
“When people ask you about your proudest moments, it’s that feeling.”
Brie’s pictures of Birdie are among the most popular on her Instagram page, often receiving around 200,000 likes.
“On social media we showcase our proudest things every day, the things that excite you and make you feel good, and for myself it’s Birdie. I am so proud of her and I love her to pieces.”
Naturally fans and fellow wrestling figures loved the pictures.
This melts my heart. https://t.co/yKwolBzJss— Nattie (@NatbyNature) October 18, 2017
Birdie Mode 😍— Kim Hayes (@hrhpurplehayes) October 18, 2017
Meanwhile, Birdie’s father is another wrestler, Bryan Danielson – or Daniel Bryan, as he’s known in the ring.
Both parents are currently inactive in WWE, but Brie announced on YouTube that she is looking to return in early 2018, before trying for another child at the end of that year.
