This wreck of a car was pulled over by police

Police pulled over a wreck of a car which was still being driven on the roads, despite having no windows or mirrors plus damage and rust to all remaining parts of the bodywork.

The banged-up car, which used to be a red Rover but was now a patchwork of blue and yellow, was stopped by officers in Crewe, Cheshire.

A picture was posted on to the Cheshire Police Taskforce Twitter account.

The driver of the vehicle, who has not been identified, was reported “for having no insurance and using a vehicle in a dangerous condition”, police confirmed.

The car was seized.

Police wrote on Twitter: “Stopped in @PoliceCrewe. We kid you not.”
