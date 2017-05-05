This woman's photoshop trick on Donald Trump will leave you scratching your head

A woman has photoshopped the same face onto every man behind Donald Trump in a photo, and the strange thing is it looks totally normal.

Amanda Holland edited the photo, replacing everyone except Trump with the face of Representative Mark Meadows, writing: “Would you have noticed if I hadn’t said anything?”

What if I told you...

I photoshopped the same face onto every man behind Trump. Would you have noticed if I hadn't said anything?#GOPclones pic.twitter.com/C4MERQmvLC — Amanda Holland (@AwkwardHolland) May 4, 2017

Twitter users were astounded – saying they honestly wouldn’t have noticed the swaps.

@AwkwardHolland @6079_MPein Honestly, no. But no one would since all those white guys look alike. — Annie Fox, M.Ed. (@Annie_Fox) May 5, 2017

@AwkwardHolland @TwoSeamGripe I wasn't sure if this was the before or the after picture until I zoomed in — Sucheta (@suchsalgaonkar) May 5, 2017

@AwkwardHolland Honestly, it took me a solid minute to tell whether you did or not. — Amos Posner (@AmosPosner) May 4, 2017

These gifs seems to sum up how most people reacted upon seeing the tweet.

Fingers crossed for some more inclusiveness in the future.