This woman's photoshop trick on Donald Trump will leave you scratching your head

A woman has photoshopped the same face onto every man behind Donald Trump in a photo, and the strange thing is it looks totally normal.

Amanda Holland edited the photo, replacing everyone except Trump with the face of Representative Mark Meadows, writing: “Would you have noticed if I hadn’t said anything?”

Twitter users were astounded – saying they honestly wouldn’t have noticed the swaps.

These gifs seems to sum up how most people reacted upon seeing the tweet.

Fingers crossed for some more inclusiveness in the future.
