This woman's photoshop trick on Donald Trump will leave you scratching your head
A woman has photoshopped the same face onto every man behind Donald Trump in a photo, and the strange thing is it looks totally normal.
Amanda Holland edited the photo, replacing everyone except Trump with the face of Representative Mark Meadows, writing: “Would you have noticed if I hadn’t said anything?”
What if I told you...— Amanda Holland (@AwkwardHolland) May 4, 2017
I photoshopped the same face onto every man behind Trump. Would you have noticed if I hadn't said anything?#GOPclones pic.twitter.com/C4MERQmvLC
Twitter users were astounded – saying they honestly wouldn’t have noticed the swaps.
@AwkwardHolland @6079_MPein Honestly, no. But no one would since all those white guys look alike.— Annie Fox, M.Ed. (@Annie_Fox) May 5, 2017
@AwkwardHolland @TwoSeamGripe I wasn't sure if this was the before or the after picture until I zoomed in— Sucheta (@suchsalgaonkar) May 5, 2017
@AwkwardHolland Honestly, it took me a solid minute to tell whether you did or not.— Amos Posner (@AmosPosner) May 4, 2017
These gifs seems to sum up how most people reacted upon seeing the tweet.
@AwkwardHolland pic.twitter.com/EiB5jmIB1c— Luke Barnett (@LukeBarnett) May 5, 2017
@AwkwardHolland pic.twitter.com/IZTD1Gvp80— Chanel (@AwkwrdButterfly) May 5, 2017
Fingers crossed for some more inclusiveness in the future.
