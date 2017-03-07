This woman's honest make-up tutorial is guaranteed to make you laugh

Tanya Hennessy is coming for you, difficult make-up tutorials.

We’re sick of watching people paint their faces with super precision, trying to copy them and ending up looking worse than we do in the kebab shop at the end of a night out.

Australian Tanya is here to help with a simple, tongue-in-cheek lesson showing her everyday routine with a bunch of random products.

The chuckle-inducing video covers Tanya’s everyday make-up routine, making hilarious confessions about feeling forced into buying products at beauty counters, never washing her brushes and her moustache.

The video has had more than four million views on Facebook, quickly going viral in the week since it was posted.

We don’t know about you, but it’s the most relatable tutorial we’ve ever seen, especially when she poses at the end – why do beauty vloggers do that?!

Tanya Hennessy – Thoughts you have watching make up…



