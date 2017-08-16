This woman’s engagement ring was found on a carrot after going missing 13 years ago

They say that what you put out into the universe eventually comes back to you.

In the case of 84-year-old Mary Grams, the phrase could not be more pertinent as she was recently reunited with her long-lost engagement ring – and you won’t believe where it was unearthed.

Grams, from Alberta, Canada, lost the the sentimental gold band 13 years ago, but was surprised to find out it had miraculously turned up on a carrot growing on her family farm.

She could not believe it had been found until her daughter-in-law, Colleen Daley, brought it to her after uprooting it.

The diamond-topped ring was comfortably wedged around the squeezed carrot, which appeared more than happy to sport the jewellery, having grown determinedly through it.

To add to the good news, the ring still fits.

Grams told CBC news that she looked “high and low” for the ring, but eventually surrendered the search.

“We couldn’t find it. I thought for sure either they rototilled it or something happened to it,” she said.

The grandmother also admitted not breaking the news to her husband, saying: “I didn’t tell him, even, because I thought for sure he’d give me heck or something.”

She believed she lost the band while pulling weeds on the site, in September 2004.

As a result, she bought herself a slimmer diamond ring to replace the original, which she received in 1951 from her late husband, Norman. He passed away five years ago, one month after their 60th wedding anniversary.

Daley told CBC: “I knew it had to belong to either grandma or my mother-in-law, because no other women have lived on that farm.

“I asked my husband if he recognised the ring, and he said yeah. His mother had lost her engagement ring years ago in the garden and never found it again. And it turned up on this carrot.”
