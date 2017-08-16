This woman’s diamond engagement ring was found on a carrot after going missing 13 years ago

They say that what you put out into the universe eventually comes back to you.

In the case of 84-year-old Mary Grams, the phrase could not be more pertinent as she was recently reunited with her long-lost engagement ring – and you won’t believe where it was unearthed.

After losing her ring 13 years ago, Mary Grams of #Camrose finally has it back on her finger - you'll never guess where it was found. #yeg pic.twitter.com/YLLvSqvFr0 — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) August 15, 2017

Grams, from Alberta, Canada, lost the the sentimental gold band 13 years ago, but was surprised to find out it had miraculously turned up on a carrot growing on her family farm.

This is where Mary's engagement ring was found, 13 years later - growing in a carrot in her old garden. #Camrose #yeg pic.twitter.com/8RVwqZADxb — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) August 16, 2017

Yesterday Mary's family called her and told her they'd found her long lost ring, in a carrot they pulled for dinner at the family farm. #yeg pic.twitter.com/I7SEnl49T0 — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) August 15, 2017

We're on the Grams family farm where they made the miraculous discovery - a carrot growing through a lost engagement ring. #Camrose pic.twitter.com/PX2YU0eZ44 — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) August 16, 2017

She could not believe it had been found until her daughter-in-law, Colleen Daley, brought it to her after uprooting it.

The diamond-topped ring was comfortably wedged around the squeezed carrot, which appeared more than happy to sport the jewellery, having grown determinedly through it.

To add to the good news, the ring still fits.

Mary, 84, says she didn't know if they were kidding or not, but when her granddaughter brought the carrot over - she knew: "It's mine!" #yeg pic.twitter.com/Ft7IMUeSMR — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) August 15, 2017

Grams told CBC news that she looked “high and low” for the ring, but eventually surrendered the search.

“We couldn’t find it. I thought for sure either they rototilled it or something happened to it,” she said.

The grandmother also admitted not breaking the news to her husband, saying: “I didn’t tell him, even, because I thought for sure he’d give me heck or something.”

She believed she lost the band while pulling weeds on the site, in September 2004.

As a result, she bought herself a slimmer diamond ring to replace the original, which she received in 1951 from her late husband, Norman. He passed away five years ago, one month after their 60th wedding anniversary.

A few weeks after losing her engagement ring, Mary bought herself this one, much smaller, to replace it. #Camrose pic.twitter.com/sg9WN4y1Pb — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) August 15, 2017

Here's a picture of Mary and her husband Norman on their wedding day in the early 1950s. Norman died 5 years ago, ring found yest. #Camrose pic.twitter.com/AohZDGnu6i — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) August 15, 2017

Daley told CBC: “I knew it had to belong to either grandma or my mother-in-law, because no other women have lived on that farm.

“I asked my husband if he recognised the ring, and he said yeah. His mother had lost her engagement ring years ago in the garden and never found it again. And it turned up on this carrot.”