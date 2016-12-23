This woman went all out for an ugly Christmas jumper contest at work by becoming a tree - only to come in second place

We’ve all heard of Christmas Jumper Day, but what about Ugly Christmas Jumper Day?

Maya Moore, from Baltimore, entered her workplace’s Ugly Christmas Jumper competition with high hopes after meticulously sewing faux fir garlands into a green sweater, and then decorating it with sparkly ornaments and fairy lights. The festive look was even topped off with a matching hat.

Despite how incredible the creation looked, Maya’s four hours of labour went to waste after she was beaten to the winning spot, and came in second.

Maya and her colleague’s all paid $5 (£4) to enter the competition, with the prize being the total sum of the cash pot – which she estimated to be around $100 (£81). That would’ve been well appreciated around Christmas, no doubt.

While she might not have won first place at work, she sure was a winner in the eyes of Twitter – they absolutely loved Maya’s “ugly” jumper and made no secret of it.

Despite admitting she entered the contest to win, a humble Maya said she wasn’t a sore loser as she’d had fun creating the masterpiece and competing with her co-workers.
