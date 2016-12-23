This woman went all out for an ugly Christmas jumper contest at work by becoming a tree - only to come in second place

We’ve all heard of Christmas Jumper Day, but what about Ugly Christmas Jumper Day?

Maya Moore, from Baltimore, entered her workplace’s Ugly Christmas Jumper competition with high hopes after meticulously sewing faux fir garlands into a green sweater, and then decorating it with sparkly ornaments and fairy lights. The festive look was even topped off with a matching hat.

Let me tell y'all how I'm never participating in another work contest ..4 hours to make this sweater 4 HOURS ! pic.twitter.com/b9q69AXoLD — Issa Tree (@mayamorena_) December 21, 2016

Despite how incredible the creation looked, Maya’s four hours of labour went to waste after she was beaten to the winning spot, and came in second.

Maya and her colleague’s all paid $5 (£4) to enter the competition, with the prize being the total sum of the cash pot – which she estimated to be around $100 (£81). That would’ve been well appreciated around Christmas, no doubt.

My loss is really being used as an all encompassing representation of everything that went wrong in 2016 😂 — Issa Tree (@mayamorena_) December 22, 2016

While she might not have won first place at work, she sure was a winner in the eyes of Twitter – they absolutely loved Maya’s “ugly” jumper and made no secret of it.

@mayamorena_ you obviously won the popular vote! and no one can take that away from you ;-) #creativity — Ron Davis (@1rondavis) December 23, 2016

@mayamorena_ I'm sitting here, on my couch in Montreal, Canada...DYING. This is the best thing I have ever seen. Merry Christmas!!! — Siochan (@Siochan__) December 23, 2016

@mayamorena_ If it makes you feel any better I decree by the state of North Carolina, that you've won all of our Christmas sweater contests. — ❄Jacques Frost❄ (@jnyemb) December 22, 2016

@mayamorena_ if 1st place didn't have real life Santa, with Rudolph next to him Ima be mad!!! — Papa Elf🎅🏽🎁 (@medina_jose21) December 23, 2016

@mayamorena_ I can't believe it , you're a is the best I've seen! You should post the one who won first place! — Marcia Russi (@marcia_russi) December 23, 2016

Despite admitting she entered the contest to win, a humble Maya said she wasn’t a sore loser as she’d had fun creating the masterpiece and competing with her co-workers.