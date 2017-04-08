This woman trolled her husband brilliantly after he called her a ‘sandwich maker’

Nothing like some good husband and wife banter to make you feel secure about your own relationship.

Take his couple for example.

As the duo were getting ready for work one morning, the label ‘sandwich maker’ just happened to be thrown around.

The term obviously bothered his wife but instead of your typical rant, she decided to troll him in the most perfect way.

By leaving the slice of processed cheese in his sandwich wrapped up in it’s plastic and positioned in such as way that he would bite into it.

Adding insult to injury, she wrote ‘NOT SORRY’ across the slice in black marker.

Now who’s the breadwinner?