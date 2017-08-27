This woman made her granddaughter’s dream princess dress come to life and it’s a wonderful creation
27/08/2017 - 13:17:46Back to Discover Home
A princess dress is considered a coveted staple in many young children’s wardrobes, and for one young Arizona girl, her wish for a flowing frock was her grandmother’s command.
Eight-year-old Maddie was asked by her grandma, Petra Jakubczyk, to sketch out her dream dress. Her design of a floor-length gown featured puffed sleeves, a bow tie and hearts across the front, and a ruched hem.
Alongside the drawing, Maddie left a note which read: “Gramma, this is what my dream dress would look like in pink, purple and light blue. You can put the colours wherever you like.
Jakubczyk set out to find the pastel-coloured materials and made Maddie’s drawing come to life. Before long, the little girl received her dream birthday present – an elaborate pink, purple and blue satin dress, with a flowing cape.
“I enjoy designing costumes and ‘princess dresses’ for my granddaughters,” Jakubcyzk told the Press Association.
The 55-year-old added: “Last week while I was visiting with Maddie, I told her that if she could draw a picture of her dream dress I would try to make it for her birthday.
“The dress was not difficult to make. I took the measurements I needed, then constructed the bodice, skirt and sleeves completely before putting them all together. Maddie did the hardest part!”
Maddie was delighted with the custom piece, which took less than a week to make.
“Once finished, I couldn’t wait until her birthday to give it to her. I brought it to her home (this week). Her delight was my greatest pleasure! She loved it!”
Jakubczyk has attracted a few more eager customers – Maddie’s brothers. They have each provided their grandmother with their dream costumes: a king, a knight, and a magical healer.
The Scottsdale resident said: “I will be busy sewing for a few days!”
Join the conversation - comment here