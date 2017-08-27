This woman made her granddaughter’s dream princess dress come to life and it’s a wonderful creation

A princess dress is considered a coveted staple in many young children’s wardrobes, and for one young Arizona girl, her wish for a flowing frock was her grandmother’s command.

Eight-year-old Maddie was asked by her grandma, Petra Jakubczyk, to sketch out her dream dress. Her design of a floor-length gown featured puffed sleeves, a bow tie and hearts across the front, and a ruched hem.

Alongside the drawing, Maddie left a note which read: “Gramma, this is what my dream dress would look like in pink, purple and light blue. You can put the colours wherever you like.

Petra and Maddie (Petra Jakubczyk)

Jakubczyk set out to find the pastel-coloured materials and made Maddie’s drawing come to life. Before long, the little girl received her dream birthday present – an elaborate pink, purple and blue satin dress, with a flowing cape.

Maddie’s design pictured next to the impressive end result (ritomynamewontfi/reddit)

Maddie in her custom creation (Petra Jakubczyk)

“I enjoy designing costumes and ‘princess dresses’ for my granddaughters,” Jakubcyzk told the Press Association.

The 55-year-old added: “Last week while I was visiting with Maddie, I told her that if she could draw a picture of her dream dress I would try to make it for her birthday.

“The dress was not difficult to make. I took the measurements I needed, then constructed the bodice, skirt and sleeves completely before putting them all together. Maddie did the hardest part!”

Maddie was delighted with the custom piece, which took less than a week to make.

Maddie was delighted with her dress (Petra Jakubczyk)

“Once finished, I couldn’t wait until her birthday to give it to her. I brought it to her home (this week). Her delight was my greatest pleasure! She loved it!”

Jakubczyk has attracted a few more eager customers – Maddie’s brothers. They have each provided their grandmother with their dream costumes: a king, a knight, and a magical healer.

The Scottsdale resident said: “I will be busy sewing for a few days!”