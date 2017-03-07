This woman made a wedding dress from burrito wrappers and we want to marry her

If you want to stand out, sometimes you’ve got to go over the top. That’s exactly what Diane Nguyen did when she made a wedding dress out of burrito wrappers for a competition.

What kind of competition requires someone to do such a thing? Well, it’s all in aid of a competition to win a Taco Bell Wedding in Las Vegas.

Diane and her fiance are down to the final 10 in the competition and with this description of the photo, we can see why.

She posted on Imgur: “It’s time to spill the beans. We have been engaged for 4 years, and together for 10. Taco Bell has been there through the years, from the after school runs, to late meals after work (or a night of partying).

“Our love for each other is as cheesy as a quesadilla. We’re nachos getting married, it’s going to be a Las Vegas tacover. Lettuce celebrate our love at the Taco Bell Chapel in Vegas, cuz we are ready to guac and roll.”

Diane says she didn’t eat all the burritos for the wrappers used in her dress – they were donated by a local Taco Bell manager.

If you love Diane’s outfit, you can vote for her here.