This woman got stuck in her bath for half an hour proving coconut oil is not the answer to everything

Coconut oil has made a bit of a name for itself in the past year, the gooey goodness is said to work miracles on skin, hair and even teeth.

So we don’t blame this woman for soaking in a coconut-infused bath when she was ill, and hoping to relieve herself of some discomfort.

But her relaxing evening turned into a bit of a nightmare when she realised she was unable to get out of the bath.

The story, set in Queensland, Australia, goes a bit like this…

I am currently stuck in a bath



“Here is a funny and current story. I am stuck in a bath. I can’t actually get out of my bath tub,” the woman, known as Denshan, wrote on Imgur.

“Why? I’ve got a chest infection and some fever so I’m home sick. I also can’t turn my head. Took some antibiotics and a Valium and thought- I will have a relaxing bath. I found some bath salts. Lit some candles and poured in some coconut oil- now I am realising it was too much coconut oil.

“Went to get out after pulling the plug and I just slide around like a giant greased up potato in a roasting dish. There is no traction. No grip. Just me and my fat body slipping around covered in oil.”

The woman was initially going to bathe for a further three hours until her partner got home but, after what must have seemed like an eternity slipping and sliding in the tub, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

Denshan refilled the bath with water, while furiously scrubbing the residue oil off the tub, before being able to hop out.

And that, my friends, is why you should refrain from bathing in coconut oil. And we don’t recommend a relaxing soak after taking Valium either.