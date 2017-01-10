This woman gave birth in a Chewbacca mask and it's a hilariously confusing sight

For most women, the actual process of going into labour and giving birth isn’t exactly something that has them in fits of laughter.

But Katie Stricker Curtis from the US was determined to have a giggle when she was about to become a mum by putting on a growling Chewbacca mask as she writhed around on a hospital bed.

That’s right, it’s the same Chewbacca mask that the original Chewbacca Mom Candace Payne wore in that super popular Facebook Live.

Serious props to this mum for having some fun in this moment and for the message she put in the caption: “Never take life too seriously!”