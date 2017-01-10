This woman fell asleep on a Luas and ended up in the Luas wash!

It's the type of thing that only happens in really bad movies, but this is funny because it actually happened.

A 31-year-old billing analyst from Stillorgan, Dublin managed to fall into a deep sleep on the Luas and ended up going through the wash with her Luas at the Sandyford depot.

Aoife Kelly told JOE.ie that she had been out Sunday night and was a little groggy heading to work the next morning.

Aoife said the driver didn't see her slumped on a seat in the back of the Luas before sending it through the wash.

Aoife said she eventually woke up when the Luas maintenance man caught sight of her and began banging on the window.

We think that has to be the best 'late for work' story we have ever heard!