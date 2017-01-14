This woman built a house of books in her bedroom to save them from floods
What would you save if your home was under threat? For this woman in England, the answer is simple: her books.
However, unfortunately Susie’s got a whole lot of them, making for a slightly unwieldy rescue mission.
Susie lives in Gorleston, Norfolk, opposite the sea mouth leading to the harbour.
Her road and surrounding area had a severe flood warning in place “so I’ve moved my books as a precaution against flooding”, she said.
Susie said on Twitter that at the point these pictures were taken she was only halfway through the book rescue mission, so things were definitely going to get a bit crowded in her bedroom.
But hey – it’s a room literally full of books, and who wouldn’t want that? At least Susie will never run out of bedtime reading.
