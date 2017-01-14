This woman built a house of books in her bedroom to save them from floods

What would you save if your home was under threat? For this woman in England, the answer is simple: her books.

However, unfortunately Susie’s got a whole lot of them, making for a slightly unwieldy rescue mission.

Susie lives in Gorleston, Norfolk, opposite the sea mouth leading to the harbour.

Her road and surrounding area had a severe flood warning in place “so I’ve moved my books as a precaution against flooding”, she said.

(@Beachdrifter74)

Susie said on Twitter that at the point these pictures were taken she was only halfway through the book rescue mission, so things were definitely going to get a bit crowded in her bedroom.

(@Beachdrifter74)

But hey – it’s a room literally full of books, and who wouldn’t want that? At least Susie will never run out of bedtime reading.