This wheelchair user walking to collect his Masters degrees will inspire you

“Inspirational” is a word that is used altogether too often, but it couldn’t be more perfect when used to describe student Sam Bridgman.

25-year-old Sam was diagnosed with Friedreich’s ataxia when he was 15, a rare neuromuscular disease that has left him needing a wheelchair since the age of 18.

However, this hasn’t stopped him from being an outrageously high achiever. Not only has he received two master’s degrees from the University of South Florida Muma College of Business, but he rose out of his wheelchair and walked across the stage during Saturday’s commencement ceremony. His efforts are greeted by thunderous applause and cheers, and you can very much see why.

Nor is Sam letting his condition get in the way of his love of sports. He worked as a resident for ice hockey team the Tampa Bay Lightening while studying for his MBA and master’s degree in sport and entertainment management.

Oh, and all the while he’s also been raising funds for Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance. Yep, inspirational sounds just about right.

For more information visit curefa.org.