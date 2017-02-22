This waitress who hauled a massive lizard out of a restaurant is some sort of superhero

While working as a waitress, it’s a given that you have to deal with some pretty unwanted guests sometimes.

But your shift probably doesn’t tend to involve a face-off with a visitor that’s this unwelcome – we’re talking a goanna.

However, French waitress Samia jumped right in when one such animal made an appearance at the Australian restaurant she’s working at.

For anyone not 100% clued up on Aussie wildlife by the way, a goanna is a giant lizard. And we mean giant – surely you’ve noticed just how big that thing was?!

Mimosa Wines, in New South Wales, posted a clip of Samia’s heroics to its Facebook page. It shows the waitress manoeuvring the reptile around several tables before getting it outside.

Samia wasn’t fazed though. She is, after all, Goanna Girl.

Crazy wildlife is obviously a pretty common sight when you live Down Under.

But there’s no denying people seemed pretty shocked as Samia bravely dragged the massive lizard out. By its TAIL, people.

Cue lots of applause from the diners.

It's been a while since we checked in on Australia.



Yep, certainly makes any stressful dealings we may have had with rude visitors to restaurants pale in comparison – none of them had a giant scaly tail.

Samia has rightly got herself some fans for life.

