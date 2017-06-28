This video taken from the window of a plane shows the Milky Way at its most beautiful

A YouTube user has shared a beautiful timelapse video he filmed of the Milky Way.

Aryeh Nirenberg was on an overnight flight from Phoenix to Baltimore–Washington International Airport when he mounted his camera to the window with a suction mount.

In the description of the video, published on June 21, Nirenberg said around 980 frames of the galaxy were captured, and they were then added to a video using LRTimelapse.

And the array of colours in the footage is seriously mesmerising.

There's no light pollution at cruising altitude. Captured on an @americanair overnight flight from PHX to BWI with the power of the @sonyalpha A7s II. A post shared by Aryeh Nirenberg (@art_only) on Jun 5, 2017 at 8:16am PDT

It’s certainly inspired us to take a camera along the next time we take a nighttime flight.