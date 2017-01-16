This video of Trump playing the accordion is everything you didn't know you needed in your life

When life gives you lemons, Photoshop something hilarious on to them… or however that phrase goes. One savvy video producer has really taken this (made-up) mantra to heart, and set to work making something particularly fun with Donald Trump’s wild hand movements.

Aussie Huw Parkinson has done what can only be described as a public service by superimposing an accordion into the president-elect’s hands as he speaks. We’re not going to lie, it actually does look like he’s playing the instrument with a whole lot of flair.

Parkinson didn’t exactly have trouble finding footage of Trump making expressive hand gesticulations – in fact this video is made from his press conference last week alone, and it’s delightfully called Life Accordion To Trump. So Parkinson has some top wordplay game as well as Photoshop flair, what a legend.

Previously we can’t say we were too keen on the squeaky sounds of the accordion, but now we think we could rather get used to it – but only if it’s added to all of Trump’s speeches from now on.