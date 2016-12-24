This video of peacock spiders celebrating Christmas will fill you with festive joy

Look, humans. These spiders want you to know that Christmas isn’t all about your species, arachnids love it too.

To get your attention, a kindly YouTube channel has made a festive video to help the maratus vespa, otherwise known as peacock spiders, get the attention they deserve.

Snake Buddies has transformed footage from a YouTube account entirely dedicated to peacock spiders to give the little guys one hell of a Christmas day.

Watch as the tiny jumping spiders wrap presents, take pictures with Santa Spider and decorate the tree. It’s seriously cute.

Peacock spiders are found in Australia and named after the male’s fan, which it uses to attract mates, in the same way a peacock does. They are venomous, like most spiders, but their jaws are too weak to puncture a human’s skin.

So remember, next time you see a spider web in your home around Christmas-time, think twice before destroying it. It probably just wants to join in the festivities.