This video of Ireland has us planning an epic autumn staycation
31/07/2017 - 09:46:06
There's a new video promoting Ireland online and we're sure it will attract a lot of tourists.
Tourism Ireland has created a new promo to attract travellers around the world and remind them that autumn in Ireland is unmissable.
The video was created to boost late-season travel to the island of Ireland from around the world.
The September to December period usually yields as much as 30% of Ireland’s annual overseas tourism business.
Stunning.
