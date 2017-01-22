This video of firefighters rescuing pigs will make you squeal with joy

Russian emergency services raced to a barn in the Siberian region of Tomsk to save hundred of pigs caught in a fire. The resulting video is probably the cutest thing we’ve ever seen.

The video shows 26 brave firefighters saving around 200 pigs and piglets by carrying them out in their arms and passing them along a line. It’s pretty darn adorable, if the squeals don’t haunt you.

The Russian Emergency Ministry said no humans were injured in the blaze. Let’s hope all the piggies got out safely.