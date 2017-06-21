This video of children breaking the world record for skipping is completely mesmerising

A group of schoolchildren in Japan has broken a skipping world record with a novel figure-of-eight technique.

Twelve children from the Fuji Municipal Harada Elementary School took part in an attempt to achieve a Guinness World Record for the most skips over a single rope in one minute by a team.

In a video taken of the attempt, the children closely follow each other over the rope, weaving back and forth in a figure-of-eight motion. They leap over a skipping the rope more than 18 times each, setting a new record of 225 skips, showing incredible discipline and balance.

The children successfully swiped the title from rivals Hiromi Elementary School, who achieved 217 skips in 2013.

Think of this lot next time you are struggling to get into a rhythm with a skipping rope at the gym – let them be your inspiration.