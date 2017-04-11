This video of a school of dolphins swimming off the coast of Cork is mesmerizing

Yesterday we came across the white sands and turquoise seas of Derrynane Co. Kerry and now there are schools of dolphins in Cork.

If we didn’t know any better this could be 'out foreign'.

The dolphins were spotted off the coast of Baltimore by Whale Watching West Cork, who kindly shared this mesmerizing video with us.

According to the company, the school of Dolphins are regularly spotted off the coast and tend to move inshore from July through September.

Ireland? Is that you?

So, if you’ve alway wanted to tick ‘encounter wild dolphins’ off the bucket list, here’s your chance.