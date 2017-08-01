This video of a policeman ‘dad dancing’ at a festival in Dorset will warm your soul

A policeman has been getting all the right kind of attention online after he was filmed joining in with a dance-off at a festival in Dorset.

Special constable Jason Cox, 41, showed off what Dorset Police called his “dad dancing” on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube – see if you can guess why they called it that.

A heroic effort from Jason there.

The video was taken at Camp Bestival in Lulworth Castle, Dorset, over the weekend and has since received a lot of attention online – which we’re sure the policeman is very happy about.

(Dorset Police/PA)

Assistant chief constable Mark Cooper praised Jason’s effort at the family festival, which was headlined by Mark Ronson, Madness and Brian Wilson Presents Pet Sounds.

“By engaging with members of the public in this way, we hope it will build relationships and encourage young people in particular to run to us when they’re in danger, rather than be scared of the uniform,” said the assistant chief.

You are rocking Mr. Cox. Our best wishes to you. — SpecialPride (@special_pride) July 31, 2017

You Sir are a complete 🌟 #copsarehumantoo 💙💙💙 — Sharon Ann Mills (@SharonAnnMills1) July 30, 2017

Smooth moves Jason.