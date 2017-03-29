This video of a little boy having his first dance with his mum will make you cry

A video showing a boy with cerebral palsy dancing with his mum for the first time on her wedding day is going viral.

Musician Jamie Mathias shared the heartwarming video on his Facebook page, commenting: “This is a moment I will never forget.

“The groom strapped his new step-son (who suffers from extreme cerebral palsy) to his chest to allow his mother to fulfil her wish of having her first ever dance with him on her wedding day.”

Jamie Mathias Music, Weddings & Personal Songs Fighting back tears! This was a moment I’ll never forget . The groom strapped his new step-son (who suffers from extreme cerebral palsy) to his chest to allow his mother to fulfil her wish of having her first ever dance with him on her wedding day? Unfortunately Alex is seriously unwell and sadly they do not know how much time they have left with him.

As the new family dance together, wedding guests surrounding the dancefloor can be seen wiping tears away.

The family are currently raising money to take Alex away to Disneyland. whether the destination will be Paris or Florida depends on how much cash they raise. So far, the fund is at just over £4,000, but they need at least £20,000 to make the Paris dream come true and £50,000 to take Alex to Florida.

On the Go Fund Me page, fundraiser Georgie, who has worked with Alex writes: “When the outcome will ultimately always have a sad ending, making endless amount of memories to treasure and making sure Alex has everything he needs is the best thing to do.

“All I ask for is a donation no matter how big or small to make all their wishes come true!”