This video of a crocodile dragging a dead cow along will haunt your dreams

A huge crocodile has been spotted transporting his lunch, a whole cow, along a riverbank.

Last Friday while on a fishing charter trip in Kununurra, Western Australia, Justin Lorrimer was fishing with his family when they saw the terrifying sight.

“We seen the croc (sic) drag the cow down the bank, so we followed it with the drone,” said Lorrimer. “It was awesome!”

After filming the incredible moment, Lorrimer shared the video on his family’s Facebook page, Trip in a Van.

MONSTER CROC EATS COW IN THE KIMBERLEY, WA THIS WAS CRAZY!!!! 😝😝Out for a days Barra fishing and we spot this HUGE CROCODILE dragging a cow down the river bank. 🐊We follow him with the drone as he swims down the river with his lunch. 🐄He eventually gets the shits with the drone buzzing around him and tries to pull the cow underwater. An amazing display of how powerful these big creatures are!!! #dontswimintheOrdRiverThey scare the absolute Crap outta me!!💩💩Stay tuned for the video of our days Barra fishing with Northbound Charters, We nailed some good fish and seen heaps more Big Crocs!!!🎣📸🐊CHEERS🍺🍺www.tripinavan.com.au ABC Kimberley Channel 9 The Project Sunrise The Today Show Broome Advertiser Western Australia Fishing Around Western Australia Crocodile Dundee Crocodile Kununurra, Western Australia The Kimberley, Australia storyful Newsflare Viral Thread Reddit UNILAD Australia.com Northern Territory – Australia's Outback Spot On Fishing and Outdoors Channel 7 Parks and Wildlife, Western Australia BCF – Boating, Camping, Fishing Jurgens Caravans Australia Northern Territory Fishing – Home of Barramundi Go Fishing IFISH w TACKLEWORLD Amazing Bait and Tackle Amazing and Crazy videos Hella Crazy Videos Amazing Videos The Morning Show Big Angry Fish Fishing Australia TV Hook, Line and Sinker – Australian fishing show ABC News Carlton Hill Station Dairy & Cattle Farmers Association National Cattlemen's Beef Association BEEF! Australian Beef. The Greatest. Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association Posted by Trip In A Van on Monday, July 24, 2017

The Facebook page follows Lorrimer’s adorable family as they travel around Australia in a camper van, showing off the beauty of the country with videos and photos.

In the video, he estimates the crocodile could be “five to six metres long”.

Lorrimer advises people not to swim in the Ord River in the Facebook post, which has been viewed more than 600,000 times.

Good advice, looking at the size of the cow this crocodile has taken down.