This video of a baby panda is the ultimate dose of cuteness you need on a Monday

A Panda cub at Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo has made it to a milestone 60 days and is said to be doing well.

The adorable fluffball weighs 6.6 pounds and measures 16 inches.

The zoo enlisted the help of the public to name the female cub, and we are yet to find out whether or not Panda McPandaface made it into the running.

The name will be announced in late September at the next milestone: 100 days.

According to local reports, the naming competition received more than 250,000 entries as it came to a close last week.

Her mother, 11-year-old giant panda Shin Shin, is said to dote on her little cub during the day.