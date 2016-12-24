This video has found 111 things wrong with Home Alone

For many, Home Alone is the ultimate Christmas film. Not for the team behind Cinema Sins though, who recently took the time to make a video pointing out everything wrong with the Christmas classic.

If you need a case not to watch the hapless McCallisters leave Kevin behind for the millionth time, try pointing out some of the many errors these guys find in the film.

From why an alarm with battery back-up didn’t end up going off in the morning to why the slamming of a car door wakes Kevin but somehow his whole family leaving the house in chaos does not, the team points out over 111 “cinema sins” in the movie.

The Cinema Sins team has been making videos tearing apart our favourite movies, music videos and adverts since 2012 and their YouTube account has amassed over 6 million subscribers.

If you really want to destroy Christmas, check out their critiques of festive music videos.