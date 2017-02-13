This video gives a lesson in the Kellyanne Conway school of avoiding questions

Kellyanne Conway’s question dodging in interviews is by now legendary.

Donald Trump’s spokeswoman shot to notoriety after suggesting that a falsehood was instead an “alternative fact”, but that was not the first time she succeeded in giving an answer that had nothing to do with the question.

How does she do it? Vox spoke to a debate and public speaking coach who had his own theories.

Conway is not the first to perfect the art of question dodging, it’s a tactic deployed by many politicians.

But by virtue of being one of the president’s mouthpieces her interviews have come under a lot more scrutiny.

Maybe next time you watch Conway speak you’ll be able to spot any potential deflection techniques.