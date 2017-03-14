This video details everything Donald Trump needs to know about Ireland

As Enda Kenny prepares to hand a bowl of Shamrock over to US President Trump, it's time the Donald was taught the basics about our fair isle.

Oliver Callan compiled a special report for Claire Byrne Live on RTÉ to ensure Trump knows everything he needs to about Ireland.

He provides an introduction to our "tiny, but tremendous country".

By watching, Trump will learn about 1916, the Church in Ireland and how we invented fighting with sticks (hurling).

And while Trump has Central Park and Disneyland in the US, we have Tayto Park and the Midlands - arguably much better.

He may have Steve Bannon, but we have an even more famous Bannon. Dermot - turning "every bungalow into a glass box".

Callan also highlights our many pastimes such as ploughing, storm chasing ("don't take unnecessary journeys!") and of course, ice-skating.

We think Trump will enjoy Callan's report on Ireland so bigly, he'll be longing to visit.