This US television show wants to be considered for Donald Trump’s dishonest media awards

A US television show has *submitted* its nomination for Donald Trump’s “Dishonest And Corrupt Media Awards” with a hilarious fake advert campaign.

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah bought a full-page ad in The New York Times, resembling the style of an Academy Awards “For Your Consideration” campaign.

On January 2, the US president tweeted to say he would be announcing “the most dishonest and corrupt media awards of the year”.

I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

He added: “Subjects will cover Dishonesty and Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media.”

The ad features show host Noah, who is a South African comedian, actor and political commentator, along with quotes from the New York Post, Fox News’s Fox and Friends, and Breitbart News. They call the show “monotonous … liberal dogma”, “a fake news show” and “political propaganda disguised as entertainment” respectively.

Monday night’s MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS is going to be 🔥🔥🔥@realDonaldTrump, For Your Consideration: pic.twitter.com/6GT31qdBaL — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 4, 2018

This comes after Stephen Colbert, host of CBS’s The Late Show, revealed his show purchased a billboard in Times Square, announcing their nomination.

So excited for Monday’s “MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR!” See you on the red carpet, @AndersonCooper! #TheFakies pic.twitter.com/r8pYCj0g9r — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 4, 2018

“I am hoping to be nominated in all categories,” Colbert said on his show at the beginning of this week.