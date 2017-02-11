This US book shop is trolling the Trump administration

You may think bookshops are peaceful places, but really they are revolutionary places.

Don’t believe us? Well take a look at how the Harvard Book Store near Harvard University is organising its books at the moment.

#fromthebooksellers A photo posted by Harvard Book Store (@harvardbookstore) on Feb 8, 2017 at 6:30am PST

On the face of it, this looks like a touching tribute to an awful event. Look a bit closer though, and you realise the Trump administration is being trolled.

The sign reads: “Commemorating the victims of the Bowling Green Massacre”. In case you’ve been under a rock the last few weeks, the Bowling Green Massacre isn’t real.

Kellyanne Conway, one of Donald Trump’s aides, was on CNN and referred to the “massacre” which was actually the arrest of two Iraqi men, not an attack.

The books on display in the section feature include The Anatomy Of Fascism by Robert O Paxton and It Can’t Happen Here by Sinclair Lewis. That’s a pretty obvious statement.

"She was warned. She was given an explanation..." #fromthebooksellers A photo posted by Harvard Book Store (@harvardbookstore) on Feb 10, 2017 at 11:56am PST

That’s not the only sassy response to current affairs. Just look at this book placement, referencing Elizabeth Warren’s ejection from the Senate for trying to read a statement from Coretta Scott King.