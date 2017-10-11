This UK restaurant is the best in the world for fine dining, according to TripAdvisor

If you thought you needed to fly to New York or Paris for the best fine dining experience in the world, you might be surprised to know you can find it in the UK; Yorkshire in fact.

The Black Swan at Oldstead, north Yorkshire, run by two-time Great British Menu winner Tommy Banks, has taken the top spot in the 2017 Travellers’ Choice Restaurant Awards by TripAdvisor. While Raymond Blanc’s Le Manoir Aux Quat’Saisons in New Milton, Oxfordshire, came in second place.

The Black Swan (CREDIT/PA)

At 26 headchef Tommy Banks is Britain’s youngest Michelin starred chef (after being awarded the accolade at 24). He took over The Black Swan with his brother James when they were just 17 and 19, and they’ve since transformed the Yorkshire pub into a world class fine dining restaurant, with a focus on celebrating Yorkshire and British produce.

Tommy (behind) and James Banks (CREDIT/PA)

Tommy, whose menu includes squid dressed in horseradish juice and cake made from chicory root and blackcurrant, says: “It’s a huge honour to win this award, but what makes it really special is that it’s been awarded because of feedback from our customers.”

A tasting menu at The Black Swan costs £95 (€106) per person. Here are some of the dishes you could tuck into:

Lobster with onions, sorrel and gooseberries

(The Black Swan/PA)

Texel roast lamb with fermented turnip and mint

(The Black Swan/PA)

Scallop cooked in its own shell with pickled spruce and bramley apple juice

(The Black Swan/PA)

Meanwhile Le Manoir Aux Quat’Saisons is set in a grand 15th century manor house and is renowned for its twist on French cuisine. The restaurant and hotel, which has held two Michelin stars for an incredible 33 years, has a two-acre kitchen garden where 90 types of vegetable and 70 varieties of herb are produced.

Le Manoir (Paul Wilkinson Photography Ltd/PA)

Raymond Blanc’s a la carte menu includes pan-seared Cornish sole, scallop, cauliflower, almonds and turkey jus, and braised fillet of Cornish turbot, scallop and lemongrass (both £52), while the five course lunch menu will set you back £85 per person. But just take a look at the triple chocolate fondant, chocolate ice cream and chocolate marquise dessert…