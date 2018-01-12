This Twitter account takes a swipe at Theresa May using Dear Deidre photobooks

A Twitter account which uses reworded Dear Deidre photobooks to mock political goings-on has been re-started in the wake of the Cabinet reshuffle.

Theresa May Casebooks was initially set up when the Prime Minister called a snap election last year.

Now the man behind the account, Jason Spacey, has taken the decision to pick it up again “because Theresa May’s problems only seem to get worse”.

He used the reshuffle to relaunch the account, offering up a story of “Kirsty’s Kitchen Reshuffle” where not very much changed.

“I usually start accounts in reaction to a particular event,” Spacey told Press Association.

“The accounts are only popular for as long as that story is in the news. I started the Casebooks after Theresa May called a snap general election with the intention of only running it for the duration of the campaign.

“At the time it felt like the right time to quit, but there were occasions when I thought I really should pick it up again, the disastrous conference speech. I decided to give it another go after the reshuffle.”

The pictures are lifted from Dear Deidre’s Photo Casebook where they would normally explain conundrums about love and relationships. It takes Spacey up to 30 minutes to write new, politically astute captions, finished with wise advice signed from Theresa May.

Spacey has some experience with parody accounts.

He previously ran @UKIPWeather – set up when a Ukip councillor blamed gay marriage for flooding – plus @50ShadesOfTory, @British_First and @LeadsomeTips.

A morning kiss between two consenting adults will lead to drizzle on higher ground — UkipWeather (@UkipWeather) January 19, 2014

He added: “The first tweet I did on British First was the day after (US President) Trump retweeted Jayda Fransen, and it got 57k likes. As the story drifted from the news the numbers went down. Once the followers level out it’s time to quit.

“I don’t really like doing these accounts for more than a couple of weeks as the joke can wear off. I think this may have more longevity.”

Since the return, he’s touched on the issue of a second referendum and the NHS.

Spacey, who thinks there will be a general election this year, describes himself as “a bit of a lefty”. Although he struggles to commit to any particular party he is adamant he will “never vote Tory”.

Expect more casebooks popping up in your timelines from now on.