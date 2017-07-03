This Twitter account features Donald Trump as you’ve never seen him before

A parody Twitter account is bringing the world a different view of Donald J Trump – as a “nice” person.

Whether you agree with him or not, it’s safe to say that the 45th president’s social media exploits are a departure from the standard world leader approach of recognising national days and spreading good wishes.

Here’s a selection of his best/worst bits:

Mexico was just ranked the second deadliest country in the world, after only Syria. Drug trade is largely the cause. We will BUILD THE WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history - led by some very bad and conflicted people! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

One Twitter account is stepping in to offer an alternative reality. Nice Donald Trump imagines a world where the president tweets nothing but positive messages.

Congrats to our northern overachiever. You are a true beacon of hope for people around the world. Plus, you're always so nice! #Canada150 — Donald J. Trump (@niceDonaIdTrump) July 1, 2017

Working hard this week with @FLOTUS on her effort to end cyber bullying! Immature name calling belongs in kindergarten, not online. — Donald J. Trump (@niceDonaIdTrump) June 29, 2017

To Muslim friends around the world: May the magic of Eid bring happiness in your life & may it fill your heart with wonders. #EidMubarak! — Donald J. Trump (@niceDonaIdTrump) June 25, 2017

The account praises police officers and citizens and imagines Trump indulging in walks around Camp David, metal detecting jaunts and watching Eurovision.

I do like my White's M6. It's a little quirky, and not the latest technology, but I find it decently accurate. Good all round detector. pic.twitter.com/P6A01clWUw — Donald J. Trump (@niceDonaIdTrump) June 11, 2017

Nathan from Austria is so cute. Upbeat song. Nice staging too. Quite enjoyed that #Eurovision — Donald J. Trump (@niceDonaIdTrump) May 13, 2017

The whimsical account was set up in December 2016, just before Trump’s inauguration, and is clearly going down well. It has more than 8,500 followers who engage with nice Trump on the platform.

I like my nice president! — Kathy aspinwall (@kathy_aspinwall) July 3, 2017