This Twitter account features Donald Trump as you’ve never seen him before

Back to Discover Home

A parody Twitter account is bringing the world a different view of Donald J Trump – as a “nice” person.

Whether you agree with him or not, it’s safe to say that the 45th president’s social media exploits are a departure from the standard world leader approach of recognising national days and spreading good wishes.

Here’s a selection of his best/worst bits:

One Twitter account is stepping in to offer an alternative reality. Nice Donald Trump imagines a world where the president tweets nothing but positive messages.

The account praises police officers and citizens and imagines Trump indulging in walks around Camp David, metal detecting jaunts and watching Eurovision.

The whimsical account was set up in December 2016, just before Trump’s inauguration, and is clearly going down well. It has more than 8,500 followers who engage with nice Trump on the platform.
KEYWORDS: Viral, News, Social, Trump, Parody, UK, Donald Trump, President of the United States, Twitter, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover