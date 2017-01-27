This Twitter account exists only to retweet people who regret voting for Trump

It’s a week since Donald Trump became president and some people are seriously regretting voting for the billionaire.

Helpfully, one Twitter account is aggregating the hundreds of remorseful souls who have severe buyer’s remorse.

The Trump Regrets page has nearly 80,000 followers and exists for the singular purpose of retweeting Trump voters who have been mugged by the reality of his emerging administration.

Honestly, we could spend hours on it.

Here’s a sample of the strangely absorbing timeline.

@realDonaldTrump @DavidMuir @ABC There is something wrong with your brain. I am ashamed that I voted for you. You are so petty about crowds — Arnold McGall (@amcgall) January 26, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Literally just signed up for Twitter to tell you how disappointed I am. Wasted my vote on you. — Phil from Ohio (@philfromohio) January 25, 2017

@realDonaldTrump are you really that out of touch or just in complete denial? Already regretting my vote — Joe Bice (@joebice72) January 13, 2017

@realDonaldTrump I voted for you. But my mom called me and told me I can't stay on her plan #ObamaHadMeCovered — Glenda Maria (@Glenda_MariaDA) January 26, 2017

@realDonaldTrump We voted for you but you BETRAYED us by employing the swamp instead of draining it. Does goldman sachs and foreclosure Steve sound familiar? — The Forgotten 80% (@TrumpTrain4444) January 23, 2017

@gumplr @Trump_Regrets Definitely will be calling, emailing, texting. I voted for a president not a CEO with unlimited power. — Patricia Loynd (@PatriciaLoynd) January 25, 2017

There’s no way of knowing how legit each retweet is, but it sure looks like a hell of a lot are genuine.