This Twitter account exists only to retweet people who regret voting for Trump

Back to Discover Home

It’s a week since Donald Trump became president and some people are seriously regretting voting for the billionaire.

Helpfully, one Twitter account is aggregating the hundreds of remorseful souls who have severe buyer’s remorse.

The Trump Regrets page has nearly 80,000 followers and exists for the singular purpose of retweeting Trump voters who have been mugged by the reality of his emerging administration.

Honestly, we could spend hours on it.

Here’s a sample of the strangely absorbing timeline.

There’s no way of knowing how legit each retweet is, but it sure looks like a hell of a lot are genuine.
KEYWORDS: Buyers remorse Trump, Donald Trump, Potus, President, President Trump, Trump regrets, Twitter, voters regret trump

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover