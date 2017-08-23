This tweet proves Anthony Scaramucci has a sense of humour about his short-lived White House role

Given the very public nature of his sacking from a key White House role, Anthony Scaramucci could be forgiven for not wanting to talk about it.

Instead the 53-year-old, whose stint as Donald Trump’s communications director lasted just 10 days, is addressing the issue head on – and he’s doing it with a sense of humour.

Here’s what the man known as the Mooch tweeted on Wednesday.

If you want to grab yourself a similar shirt, they’re available here.

It’s not the first time Scaramucci has tried to show he sees the funny side of his short-lived term at Trump’s right-hand side – he appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last week.

Scaramucci was fired shortly after an expletive-laden interview with a reporter in which he laid into chief of staff Reince Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon, who have also now left their positions in the Trump administration.

He was succeeded by Hope Hicks.