This tweet might be our fave ever pic of Palmerston, the British Foreign Office's cat

Cast your mind back to the festive period, when cheese was the main purpose of life.

And we reckon if you do that, you might be able to particularly empathise with this snap of Palmerston, the British Foreign Office’s cat.

Choosing the perfect mouse bait... pic.twitter.com/SVfpqRvC8e — Palmerston (@DiploMog) January 13, 2017

You live your truth, Palmerston. You eye up that giant wheel of cheese… even if it is going to be used as mouse bait, rather than as a snack on some crackers.

Palmerston, if you remember rightly, was introduced to Whitehall last April as “chief mouser”.

The black and white cat was recruited from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home and is pretty popular on Twitter – he only follows five people but has over 39,000 followers.

And, just because it’s nice to keep up to date with the goings-on in the Foreign Office, here’s what else the moggie has been up to recently.

He’s been planning his travels.

Taking some great naps, obvs.

There have been plenty more thoughts about food.

And, sometimes, he’s enjoyed watching other felines on film.

I couldn't make it to @StreetCatBob 's premiere, but my staff let me watch the trailer pic.twitter.com/Qg3MCVsIjI — Palmerston (@DiploMog) November 4, 2016

Note to self: Be sure to catch up on Palmerston’s Twitter activity more.