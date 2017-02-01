This tweet from Trump Hotels has sparked a whole host of moving stories from immigrants

It’s not often that a seemingly innocuous tweet becomes popular more than five years later, but hey – anything goes during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Someone has trawled through the archives of the Trump Hotels Twitter account to find this tweet from October 2011.

Now it’s garnering a flurry of responses in light of Trump’s recent executive orders on immigration, as immigrants take to Twitter to share their memories.

Some are of their ancestors moving to the US.

Many had gone through great hardship to get to America.

Others are sharing their first-hand experiences of travelling to the country.

Some people are using the tweet to target Trump more directly.

We doubt it’s what Trump Hotels had hoped to get out of the tweet, but you can’t always get what you want.
