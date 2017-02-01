This tweet from Trump Hotels has sparked a whole host of moving stories from immigrants

It’s not often that a seemingly innocuous tweet becomes popular more than five years later, but hey – anything goes during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Someone has trawled through the archives of the Trump Hotels Twitter account to find this tweet from October 2011.

Tell us your favorite travel memory - was it a picture, a souvenir, a sunset? We'd love to hear it! — Trump Hotels (@TrumpHotels) October 11, 2011

Now it’s garnering a flurry of responses in light of Trump’s recent executive orders on immigration, as immigrants take to Twitter to share their memories.

Some are of their ancestors moving to the US.

@TrumpHotels A photo of my father on the boat that brought him from the Philippines to his new home in California. #immigration #resist — Veronica Montes (@vmontes) January 28, 2017

@vmontes @TrumpHotels my Lolo & his family coming to Daly City, where they would make a home in a welcoming country pic.twitter.com/o8wS6DG5Jw — Vida Wadhams (@VidaWadhams) January 29, 2017

@TrumpHotels 1922 when my grandma sailed the Haverford to flee violence - was welcomed in America openly by Republican president. pic.twitter.com/IRUFFpDtPj — Matt Grocoff (@mattgrocoff) January 30, 2017

@TrumpHotels When I was able to leave the country and then come back. Also my ancestors coming from Portugal, Uzbekistan, Poland, Russia — jessamyn west (@jessamyn) January 29, 2017

Many had gone through great hardship to get to America.

.@TrumpHotels hearing about my grandfather's perilous trip to America by boat as a child alone. I wonder if he would be let in today? — Noah Scalin (@NoahScalin) January 29, 2017

@TrumpHotels Visiting San Francisco – the American city my grandparents settled in after leaving the Philippines after WWII. — Cate Sevilla (@CateSevilla) January 29, 2017

@TrumpHotels They escaped concentration camps and a country devastated by war. They weren't turned away and I'm here today because of it. — Cate Sevilla (@CateSevilla) January 29, 2017

Others are sharing their first-hand experiences of travelling to the country.

@TrumpHotels Traveling here with my family to start a life in a country that actually respected the Constitution and American dream. — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) January 29, 2017

Some people are using the tweet to target Trump more directly.

@TrumpHotels I remember the old days, when you could travel abroad without feeling ashamed of being an American in the Trump era. — David Walker (@DavidWalk3) January 28, 2017

.@TrumpHotels When I saw JFK flooded with people who refuse to accept the #MuslimBan! I'll never forget that moment! — collazoprojects (@collazoprojects) January 29, 2017

We doubt it’s what Trump Hotels had hoped to get out of the tweet, but you can’t always get what you want.