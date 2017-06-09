This tweet came back to haunt Theresa May after the exit poll was released

On May 20, Prime Minister Theresa May tweeted: “If I lose just six seats I will lose this election and Jeremy Corbyn will be sitting down to negotiate with Europe.”

If I lose just six seats I will lose this election and Jeremy Corbyn will be sitting down to negotiate with Europe: https://t.co/OwbfDseOJh — Theresa May (@theresa_may) May 20, 2017

Once the exit poll revealed the UK could be in for a hung parliament, predicting a loss of 17 seats for the Tories, some wanted to remind her about this particular statement.

Theresa May. Her own words. 20 May 2017 https://t.co/Diroy2zS5w — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) June 8, 2017

May: 'If I lose just six seats I will lose this election and Jeremy Corbyn will be sitting down to negotiate with Europe'



OK pic.twitter.com/cd1S2rmCwy — Lia (@annabel_lea) June 8, 2017

May's "If I lose just six seats" was meant to be a warning to voters, not a suggestion... #GE2017 https://t.co/vT6x9QEe99 — Asa Bennett (@asabenn) June 8, 2017

It’s important to remember that exit polls aren’t always right, though. In 1992 a hung parliament was predicted, but the Tories won 336 seats.

However, that didn’t stop some from jumping the gun and speculating what the Conservative leader is up to right now.

"The orb demands a political career to be sacrificed as tribute"

"Theresa May"

"Wow that was quick"

"I dont like chicks in a yuge way" pic.twitter.com/k2EPfUsGe8 — Oliver Willis (@owillis) June 8, 2017

In Parliament, you were serving wheat couture, but in the election, it's harvest time. I'm sorry May dear but you are up for a coalition #UK pic.twitter.com/brPXadmGef — Dan (@dan715_) June 8, 2017

As results trickle in, May will have to wait and see if the tweet will haunt her forever, or just tonight.