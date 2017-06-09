This tweet came back to haunt Theresa May after the exit poll was released

On May 20, Prime Minister Theresa May tweeted: “If I lose just six seats I will lose this election and Jeremy Corbyn will be sitting down to negotiate with Europe.”

Once the exit poll revealed the UK could be in for a hung parliament, predicting a loss of 17 seats for the Tories, some wanted to remind her about this particular statement.

It’s important to remember that exit polls aren’t always right, though. In 1992 a hung parliament was predicted, but the Tories won 336 seats.

However, that didn’t stop some from jumping the gun and speculating what the Conservative leader is up to right now.

As results trickle in, May will have to wait and see if the tweet will haunt her forever, or just tonight.
