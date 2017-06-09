This tweet came back to haunt Theresa May after the exit poll was released
09/06/2017 - 06:29:39Back to British election Discover Home
On May 20, Prime Minister Theresa May tweeted: “If I lose just six seats I will lose this election and Jeremy Corbyn will be sitting down to negotiate with Europe.”
If I lose just six seats I will lose this election and Jeremy Corbyn will be sitting down to negotiate with Europe: https://t.co/OwbfDseOJh— Theresa May (@theresa_may) May 20, 2017
Once the exit poll revealed the UK could be in for a hung parliament, predicting a loss of 17 seats for the Tories, some wanted to remind her about this particular statement.
Theresa May. Her own words. 20 May 2017 https://t.co/Diroy2zS5w— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) June 8, 2017
Suddenly, old @theresa_may tweets are like old @realDonaldTrump tweets. https://t.co/0mg5BKKbZm— Peter Spiegel (@SpiegelPeter) June 8, 2017
May: 'If I lose just six seats I will lose this election and Jeremy Corbyn will be sitting down to negotiate with Europe'— Lia (@annabel_lea) June 8, 2017
OK pic.twitter.com/cd1S2rmCwy
May's "If I lose just six seats" was meant to be a warning to voters, not a suggestion... #GE2017 https://t.co/vT6x9QEe99— Asa Bennett (@asabenn) June 8, 2017
It’s important to remember that exit polls aren’t always right, though. In 1992 a hung parliament was predicted, but the Tories won 336 seats.
However, that didn’t stop some from jumping the gun and speculating what the Conservative leader is up to right now.
Theresa May right now...#ExitPoll #ElectionDay2017 #BBCelection pic.twitter.com/TfeAzVDRyU— Graham Love (@GLove39) June 8, 2017
"The orb demands a political career to be sacrificed as tribute"— Oliver Willis (@owillis) June 8, 2017
"Theresa May"
"Wow that was quick"
"I dont like chicks in a yuge way" pic.twitter.com/k2EPfUsGe8
Anyone seen @theresa_may yet? #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/Cpd4gp9HTs— Matt Sims 🇪🇺🔶 (@Mercifull) June 8, 2017
In Parliament, you were serving wheat couture, but in the election, it's harvest time. I'm sorry May dear but you are up for a coalition #UK pic.twitter.com/brPXadmGef— Dan (@dan715_) June 8, 2017
As results trickle in, May will have to wait and see if the tweet will haunt her forever, or just tonight.
Join the conversation - comment here