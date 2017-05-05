This tweet about a congressman picking his nose might be the sickest burn in US history

A former White House staffer and podcast host delivered a knock-out tweet to a congressman celebrating the passing of Donald Trump’s healthcare plan on Thursday.

As Republicans gathered in the White House rose garden to make speeches, Tommy Vietor noticed Republican congressman Paul Mitchell digging for nose gold.

I'm furious right now but still need to flag this blatant public nose pick. pic.twitter.com/PZm6q6d39Z — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) May 4, 2017

The eagle-eyed spot gained over 900 retweets, prompting the congressman to issue a light-hearted reply.

@TVietor08 Tommy, it's allergy season in D.C., where'd you hide the Flonase? — Rep. Paul Mitchell (@RepPaulMitchell) May 4, 2017

But Vietor, a former spokesman for President Obama was not in the mood for joking around.

The bill just passed by Republicans in the House repealed much of Obama’s Affordable Care Act. Known as the American Health Care Act, the new bill has yet to receive a price tag from the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office.

It has also been opposed by a number of physician and healthcare groups, such as the American Medical Association, amid concerns it could strip millions of Americans of their coverage, including those with pre-existing medical conditions.

Referencing this fact, Vietor retorted with a quick-witted gem suggesting to the congressman that his allergy issues would not be covered by the new bill.

Sorry Congressman but unfortunately you just voted to make allergies a preexisting condition 🤧 https://t.co/kFdWOXlk1T https://t.co/pDlKlaLfkv — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) May 4, 2017

Twitter users fell in love with the burn, replying in their droves.