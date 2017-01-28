This Trump voter left a $450 tip for a black waitress along with a moving note

A white Donald Trump supporter left a $450 tip for a black waitress along with a powerful note.

The dentist from West Texas, Jason White, 37, visited a Busboys and Poets restaurant in Washington when visiting for Trump’s inauguration. In an interview with the Washington Post, White said he knew he stuck out in a place where African-American art covered the walls.

We rise by lifting others. A lovely act of kindness pic.twitter.com/S01SV3w8ts — Busboys and Poets (@busboysandpoets) January 24, 2017

However, the waitress Rosalynd Harris, 25, arrived at work in cheery mood and chatted warmly to White and his friends.

When the men finished their meals White left Harris the enormous tip along with a personal message on the bill which was only $72.60. Then, after he wrote it, he left a $450 tip on their $72.60 bill, which is a nearly 625% tip.

The bill, posted to the restaurants Twitter page, read: “We may come from different cultures and may disagree on certain issues, but if everyone would share their smile and kindness like your beautiful smile, our country will come together as one people. Not race. Not gender. Just American.”

Many people have been commending his act of kindness.

@busboysandpoets Very nice! random acts of kindness,can be rewarded with a smile or a really "large" gratuity!! Bless this person! ❤️🙏🙏 — Bruce E. McCrady (@mccrady_e) January 26, 2017

@busboysandpoets Great example and reminder to treat everyone with kindness & let each man/woman prove themselves. Thank you for sharing. — Pro-Lifer For Trump (@MyPresidentme) January 25, 2017