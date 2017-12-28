This trending Trump video is the best belated Christmas gift you didn’t even know you wanted

Christmas is over, but the festive spirit is still alive and kicking for the crew of YouTube channel Bad Lip Reading.

The channel – which has 6.5 million subscribers – released an unorthodox carol titled Christmas Is Here! on December 27, starring none other than the President of the United States in the lead role.

The insanely catchy tune has the kindred spirit of a festive song, but with the satirical tone that is typical of Bad Lip Reading – think back to their Inauguration Day video.

The video – which is centred around Donald Trump’s Christmas message – features some of most bizarre moments of 2017, including the terrifying robot-Trump from Walt Disney World’s Hall of Presidents and his infamous handshake.

“Christmas is here, grab a friend’s hand and yank them near,” the lyrics read.

Christmas Is Here! – which has been trending at #1 on YouTube and has received more than a million views in less then 24 hours – also includes Melania Trump who in one scene pleads with the audience by saying “Please help me.”

The monotonous tone is pretty creepy!