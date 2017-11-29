This Tralee café has released a contender for best Christmas advert
The Christmas seasons always brings some heavyweight marketing campaigns and every year we seem to discuss who the big winner is.
Companies like John Lewis and M&S are known for their yearly efforts which tug at our heartstrings.
This year, however, a café in Tralee is vying for the top Christmas advert - and people are loving it.
The advert, shot mostly in black and white, features what appears to be a lonely old man juxtaposed with a happy, skipping young girl.
We won't spoil anything, have a look at Yummy Café's advert for yourself here:
